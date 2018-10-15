S.Africa team win race

South Africa's Royal Cape Yacht Club on Sunday won the Fareast 28R class world sailing championship.



The five-day race on ­Fuxian Lake in Yuxi, Southwest ­China's Yunnan Province also saw Team Standar of the Philippine Sailing Association finish in second, followed by the Netherlands' Wilfersail Racing Team.



Shenzhen Unione Sailing Club placed the highest for a Chinese team at eighth in the 26-team race.



It is the first time for a sailing event to be held on a plateau lake, as rain created greater challenges for the yachts.





