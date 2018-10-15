S.Africa team win race

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/15 21:53:40
South Africa's Royal Cape Yacht Club on Sunday won the Fareast 28R class world sailing championship.
The five-day race on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi, Southwest China's Yunnan Province also saw Team Standar of the Philippine Sailing Association finish in second, followed by the Netherlands' Wilfersail Racing Team.
Shenzhen Unione Sailing Club placed the highest for a Chinese team at eighth in the 26-team race.
It is the first time for a sailing event to be held on a plateau lake, as rain created greater challenges for the yachts.