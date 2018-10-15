Jordan reopens main border post with war-torn Syria after 3-year closure

Jordan on Monday reopened its main border crossing with war-torn Syria, a key Middle East trade route, after a three-year closure, AFP reporters said.



The black metal border gate was opened from the Jordanian side of the crossing at 8 am local time as more than a dozen police officers and customs officials stood nearby.



Cars bearing Jordanian license plates queued to enter Syria as travelers expressed joy at being able to cross the border. Syrian businessman Hisham Falyoun, who lives in Jordan with his wife and children, was the first person to cross the border in his black Mercedes jeep.



"I am extremely happy, I can't express my feelings. This crossing should have been reopened earlier as it is a very vital line for all Arab countries not only Jordan and Syria," he said.



"I wanted to be the first person to cross to show everyone that Syria is safe, Syria is back," said Falyoun, who was hoping to surprise his parents in Damascus.



Other travelers were likewise elated to make the crossing.



"Today is a celebration for us and I wanted to be among the first to cross the border," said Syrian businessman Mohammed Hisham as he waited for his turn to enter Syria from Jordan where he now lives.



Jordanian taxi driver Imad Sariheen called the reopening of Jaber a source of "great happiness for all of us" which will help ease "economic hardships" caused by the closure of the crossing.



"Our conditions have worsened over the past years. Our work was halted because of the closure of the border between Jordan and Syria," he added.



The border crossing, known as Jaber on the Jordanian side and Nassib on the Syrian side, was a key trade route before Amman closed it after the post was overrun by rebels in April 2015.



The reopening comes after Syrian government troops retook their side of the crossing in July under a deal with rebel fighters brokered by Moscow.



Before it was shut, the crossing was a link not only for direct trade between the neighboring countries but also for longer-distance transit, which was a significant source of revenue.



Its closure strained the economy of Jordan - a desert kingdom with little resources heavily reliant on imports and foreign aid.





