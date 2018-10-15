Can China-Japan relations break US straitjacket?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to pay an official visit to China October 25-27, a sign of a thaw in frozen relations amid escalating trade conflicts between China and the US and global uncertainties brought by the administration of US President Donald Trump.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. During his trip to China, the first by a Japanese prime minister since December 2011, Abe will not only meet with Chinese leaders to talk about improving bilateral relations, but attend a forum on third-party cooperation between the two Asian giants, the first of its kind.



In fact, there are a variety of areas that the two countries can work on together, such as finance, electric vehicles and elderly nursing. Third-country infrastructure development will have huge potential if the two countries turn their vigilance and competition into cooperation in the third market to boost bilateral ties. Thailand is highly likely to be the pilot country for Sino-Japanese third-market cooperation.



But the warming China-Japan relationship comes under the shadow of a US that is countering China by relentless means. Washington will not just sit by to see its most important Asian ally improve relations with China.



Just in early October the US reached a trilateral agreement with Mexico and Canada as part of its all-out efforts to isolate China economically. The agreement outlines that if one of them enters a free trade deal with a "non-market" country, clearly referring to China, the others can exit and forge bilateral pacts.



Shortly after the deal was clinched, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the "poison pill" provision could be replicated in US trade talks with Japan and the EU. It heralds a complicated background for Japan in developing relations with China, its major trading partner in Asia.



Improving China-Japan relations and their trade ties is of particular importance.



As trade protectionism and unilateralism led by the US are raging worldwide, China-Japan cooperation is not only instrumental to the stability of Asia, but the whole world.



At the Beijing-Tokyo Forum on Monday former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda called for China and Japan to shoulder responsibility together to uphold the international order since the US and Europe have shown a frail role in this respect, according to the Kyodo News Agency.



Japan should have a clear idea of how to deal with US influence in developing its relations with China.

