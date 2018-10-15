CIE sets up intelligent unmanned system in Xi’an

The Chinese Institute of Electronics set up an intelligent unmanned system (IUS) branch in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, over the weekend to accelerate the IUS' application in drones, autonomous driving and unmanned surface vehicles.



The decision was announced at the international conference on intelligent unmanned system in Xi'an held on Sunday and Monday.



The IUS branch will help converge resources from the industry and research institutions so as to elevate the research capacity of Xi'an, push forward the city's technology development and provide innovation impetus for its economic growth, experts said at the forum.

Newspaper headline: Intelligent branch



