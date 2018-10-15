Ant Financial invests another $210m in Zomato

Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Financial has invested another $210 million in Indian food-delivery platform Zomato, media reports said.



The investment will be for a stake of slightly more than 10 percent, taking Zomato's valuation to around $2 billion, indiatimes.com reported over the weekend.



Zomato raised $150 million in fresh capital in March from Ant Financial, which valued it at about $1.1 billion at that time, according to media reports.



Zomato has raised a total of $651 million in funding in 11 rounds including this one, industry news site indianweb2.com reported.

