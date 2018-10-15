Robotic parking in Israel

The first robotic parking facility in Israel, built by a Chinese company, was inaugurated on Sunday at the train station in the city of Kfar-Saba.



The facility, which lifts the cars to the upper floors, was established by the Israeli branch of Tangshan Parking Equipment Co (TOPP) in cooperation with the Kfar-Saba municipality.



The facility is used for a marketing display with 12 parking spaces. Customers can order the facility according to their needs, and it can hold hundreds of cars.





