Xi lauds Xizang Minzu University on 60th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Xizang Minzu University on its 60th anniversary in a letter on Monday.



Since its establishment, the university has trained a large number of officials and professionals to develop Tibet, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



Xi urged in the letter that the university fully implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, promote core socialist values, and improve its quality of education.



The university should also carry out the Party's ethnic and religious policies, raise awareness of ethnic unity and progress, pass on the fine traditional Chinese culture and safeguard ethnic harmony, he said.



Located in Xianyang, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the university was founded by the CPC Central Committee as the first inland-based institution of higher learning for Tibet after its peaceful liberation.



