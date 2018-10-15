Merkel’s fragile coalition shaken by Bavaria poll debacle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government looked more fragile than ever Monday after two of its three parties suffered severe election setbacks in the state of Bavaria.



The poll debacle for the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU)and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) cast a dark cloud over Merkel's troubled grand coalition, dubbed the "GroKo," which has been plagued by infighting, mostly about immigration.



"The Bavaria election has made an early end to the GroKo much more likely," said Der Spiegel about the alliance Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) forged in March after half a year of painful negotiations.



"Two of three partners in the GroKo have suffered brutal losses. The third, Angela Merkel's CDU, fears the consequences."



In Sunday's election, the CSU from Merkel's conservative camp took a 10-point dive to 37 percent to lose its absolute majority in the Alpine state it has ruled since the 1960s.



Merkel's other national coalition partner, the SPD, dropped to 9.7 percent, halving their support in their worst-ever result in any state poll.



The biggest winners were the Greens, who surged to become Bavaria's second strongest party with 17.5 percent, drawing support especially in big cities like Munich.



The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has railed against Merkel's 2015 decision to keep open German borders to a mass influx of refugees and migrants, scored 10 percent.



Their success was cheered by far-right European leaders, including Marine Le Pen of France and Italy's Matteo Salvini, who said that "in Bavaria, change has won" and sent an "arrivederci" (goodbye) to Merkel.



The AfD's Alice Weidel jubilantly declared that Merkel's government "is not a grand coalition but a mini coalition" and demanded she "clear the way for new elections."





