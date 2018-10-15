Amnesty condemns US-led coalition over Raqa civilian killings

Amnesty International on Monday condemned the US-led coalition's failure to acknowledge and investigate its role in civilian killings during the battle a year ago to oust jihadists from Syria's Raqa.



In October last year, a Kurdish-Arab alliance pushed the Islamic State group out of the northern city, backed by air strikes of the US-led coalition.



During the campaign to expel jihadists from the city, hundreds of civilians were killed in the battle, most of them in coalition bombardments, Amnesty says.



"The US-led coalition's ongoing failure to admit to, let alone adequately investigate, the shocking scale of civilian deaths and destruction it caused in Raqa is a slap in the face for survivors," the London-based group said in a statement.



One year on, Amnesty says that the coalition had admitted to having caused just 100 civilians' deaths in the Raqa assault, but even in those cases accepted no liability.



"It is completely reprehensible that the coalition refuses to acknowledge its role in most of the civilian casualties it caused," Amnesty's new secretary-general Kumi Naidoo said.



And it is "abhorrent that even where it has admitted responsibility, it accepts no obligation toward its victims," he said.



Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Saturday that the US-led coalition has used white phosphorus munitions in an attack on a town in eastern Syria.



The attack, which took place over the past few hours, targeted the town of Hajin in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, said SANA.



The report said the attack left no causalities. SANA said the attack is not the first one, as US-led airstrikes used phosphorus ammunition in an attack on Hajin last month.



The US coalition has been backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push to defeat IS in some towns in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.





