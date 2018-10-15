China launches two more BeiDou-3 satellites for system

China sends twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday. The satellites are the 39th and 40th of the BeiDou navigation system, and the 15th and 16th of the BeiDou-3 family. The launch was the 287th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. Photo: Liang Keyan/Xinhua
China successfully launched twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.
The satellites, the 39th and 40th of the BeiDou navigation system as well as the 15th and 16th of the BeiDou-3 family, were launched at 12:23 pm on Monday.
The launch was the 287th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
The twin satellites entered into orbit more than three hours after the launch. After a series of tests, they will work with 14 other BeiDou-3 satellites currently in orbit.
BeiDou-3 satellites have been frequently launched since July, with two satellites being sent every month. Eight BeiDou-3 satellites have already entered orbit within four months.
Ma Jiaqing, deputy director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, said that they plan to send three more satellites into orbit by the end of the year, which will lead to the formation of the basic BeiDou-3 system capable of providing services to countries along the Belt and Road
initiative route.
The BeiDou-3 system is expected to provide services to the world by 2020 and become a comprehensive positioning, navigation and time service system by 2035, Ma said.
The BeiDou navigation system has already seen wide use in public security, transportation and disaster control. It is also playing an important role in the building of smart cities and social governance.
With the BeiDou navigation system's help, the number of serious traffic accidents and related incidents dropped more than 50 percent in 2017.
The BeiDou navigation system is also being installed in smartphones in the Chinese market, with most mainstream smartphones in the world already supporting the system.
Key components in the BeiDou navigation system are domestically made, Ma said, noting the importance of independence and control over the technology.Newspaper headline: Nation launches two more BeiDou-3 satellites for system