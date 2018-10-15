Net users welcome Abe visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official visit was broadly welcomed on the Chinese internet as a positive sign on Monday even as some net users questioned Japan's inflexible attitude toward historical problems.
Abe will pay an official visit to China October 25-27 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Friday.
Stressing that this will be the first official visit to China by a Japanese prime minister in seven years, Lu noted its important timing: the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.
Noting the increasing high-level contacts and exchanges in various fields between China and Japan, Lu said China attaches importance to Sino-Japanese relations.
The visit showed ties between China and Japan were back on track, some Internet users believed.
"China and Japan are neighbors and it's very important that the two countries join hands to stand against US hegemony along the Pacific Ocean," posted a netizen on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.
It was "inevitable" that China and Japan walk together, replied another.
"The key is that China should demonstrate more power to attract its neighboring countries to jointly promote the prosperity and stability of East Asia," the user said.
Xu Jingbo, a Chinese scholar who studied in Japan, told the Global Times that improving China-Japan ties would encourage more young Chinese people to visit and study in Japan and increase mutual understanding.
"Moreover, it would attract more Japanese to visit China and increase their liking for China," Xu said.
With improving ties, Xu noted that his Japanese friends would embrace more business in China.
Users warned that Japan should seriously reflect on problems left by history.
"Changes on historical problems are the key to improving China-Japan ties and helping Japan win Chinese public trust," Tong Zeng, president of the Chinese Civil Claims against Japan Federation, told the Global Times on Monday.
"Abe should deeply reflect on his attitude to the Nanjing Massacre
."
Polls suggest the Chinese people have come to view the Japanese more favorably.
An annual poll conducted by the China International Publishing Group and Japan's non-profit think-tank the Genron NPO found that pessimistic views were largely decreasing.
The Japanese who view Japan-China relations as "bad" decreased from 71.9 to 44.9 percent last year, falling below the 50 percent mark for the first time in seven years, according to the Japan-China Annual Joint Opinion Poll 2017.
While some 64.2 percent of Chinese still viewed relations as bad, that was a 14 point decrease from the previous year.
Increased visits to Japan and diversifying sources of information among young people helped to improve the Chinese public's impression, said the pollsters.