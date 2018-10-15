North Korea launch of world trade website shows opening: expert

Screen shot of Website of Foreign Trade of DPR of Korea website, owned by North Korea's Ministry of External Economic Relations. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT
North Korea has opened a foreign trade website that details investment opportunities in a move that one Chinese observer said Monday shows the country is breaking free of its isolation to become more engaged with the international community.
The Foreign Trade of DPR of Korea website, owned by the country's Ministry of External Economic Relations, was found online by the Global Times reporter on Monday in Korean, English, Russian and Chinese.
The website outlines North Korea's policy and law in foreign trade, introduces trade companies, investment projects, economic development zones and goods available for purchase.
The website also introduces North Korean companies and goods for trading to the world at a time when the country is eager to alter its relatively closed situation, Lü Chao, research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.
An introduction to policy and law on the website indicates that North Korea is trying to create a positive environment for foreign trade and investment, Lü said, and is also a move to integrate with the world community.
Business fields and contact information for each company or project are detailed on the website.
Goods for trading including cosmetics, health products, electronic products and light industrial products with manufacturers' telephone numbers are also displayed on the web page.
For foreigners unfamiliar with the trade and investment situation in North Korea, the website provides direct and reliable information, Lü said.
It was difficult to get in touch with North Korean companies in the past, he said.
Of the 14 investment projects available on the website as of press time, seven were hotels.
Hotel investments will not only help North Korea with the growth of tourism, but also boost the infrastructure construction, as well as improve the country's image when foreign business people visit it, Lü noted.
"The website could be a signal for future huge moves in North Korea's foreign trade," Lü said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
said in April that all of the country's efforts must now concentrate on economic development to upgrade the people's living standard, the Xinhua News Agency reported in April.
"Dramatic changes are being made in the international political landscape," Kim said.