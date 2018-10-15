China more devoted to international campaign against terrorism: analyst

By Xu Hailin Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/15 23:13:40





China is more devoted to fighting terrorism and will continue its initiative in international anti-terrorist cooperation, a Chinese expert said Monday after the country's national anti-terrorism team held a plenary conference with its newest leaders.Minister of state security Chen Wenqing and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng are the new deputy leaders of the team, a change the expert said sent a message that China is dedicated to combating terrorism.In the session held on September 29, the anti-terrorism team demanded firmer roots for the anti-terrorist operation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China's principal counter-terrorism battlefield.China will make more efforts in preventing the spread and infiltration of religious extremism, team leader Zhao Kezhi said at the conference.Intelligence activities would improve early warning and prevention measures, Zhao noted.An overwhelming majority of terrorist attempts have been broken in the preparatory phase thanks to the team's efforts, Li Wei, a counter-terrorism expert at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday."International cooperation is important for China as foreign forces are also involved in some Chinese terrorism issues," Li said."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken part in the campaign, is eliminating contradictions in international cooperation."Although China has cracked down on terrorism in the preparatory phase, "the snake is still in the grass due to the influence of foreign forces," Li said."Terrorist threats against China mainly locate in Xinjiang. Busting terrorist acts in the region will curb the threats the entire country faces," according to Li.