Generations of bridge builders create various engineering miracles in Guizhou since China's reform, opening-up





In this aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2018, workers building the Pingtang Bridge of the Pingtang-Luodian expressway in southwest China's Guizhou. The height of one of the bridge's towers measures 328 meters. Once completed, the Pingtang Birdge will be the highest concrete bridge in the world. In southwest China's Guizhou Province, where endless karst hills dominate the land, modern transportation is made possible thanks to more than 20,000 bridges that cross over the valleys. The province easily justifies itself as a museum of bridges: among the world's 100 highest bridges, 46 are located in Guizhou. Over the four decades since China's reform and opening-up, generations of bridge builders have created various engineering miracles while battling technological challenges on tricky terrains. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2018 shows the Daxiaojing Bridge under construction in Luodian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2018 shows the Qingshui River Bridge of the Guiyang-Weng'an expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The suspension bridge is one of the world's longest with a main span of 1,130 meters.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2018 shows the Beipanjiang Bridge of the Hangzhou-Ruili expressway near the boundary between southwest China's Guizhou and Yunnan Provinces. With a 565-meter vertical clearance above mean high water, the cable-stayed bridge has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's highest bridge.

In this aerial photo taken on Jan. 25, 2018, a bullet train passing the Wujiang River Bridge in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province.