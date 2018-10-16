



Women of Miao ethnic group dressed in "Liang Bu" clothes take selfie at Huangnai Village of Miao ethnic group in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14, 2018. "Liang Bu", named for its glistening appearance, is a kind of traditional hand-made cloth of Miao ethnic group. Subject to its complicated producing techniques, the "Liang Bu" was even once rarely seen in Miao people's home. In recent years, it is gradually favored again among modern people as living standard and awareness of traditional cultural protection in China improve. To meet the market needs for it, women of the Huangnai Village set up a "Liang Bu" workshop in 2017, where they make the glistening cloth with traditional techniques and decorate them with patterns embroidered by machines. At present, the workshop has produced over 1,400 pieces of "Liang Bu" cloth ordered and sold online, helping local residents increase income. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

A woman of Miao ethnic group installs silk threads on an embroidery machine at Huangnai Village of Miao ethnic group in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14, 2018.(Xinhua/Long Tao)

A woman of Miao ethnic group tailors "Liang Bu" clothes at Huangnai Village of Miao ethnic group in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14, 2018.(Xinhua/Long Tao)

A woman of Miao ethnic group cuts unnecessary threads on embroidered patterns at Huangnai Village of Miao ethnic group in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Tao)

Women of Miao ethnic group dry dyeing cotton cloth at Huangnai Village of Miao ethnic group in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 13, 2018.(Xinhua/Long Tao)