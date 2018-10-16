UN chief urges eradication of poverty by 2030

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries to uphold 2030 Agenda's Core Pledge ahead of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.



Thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation, near 1 billion people have "escaped poverty" during past 25 years, Guterres said in his message, yet "many are still being left behind," currently there are over 700 million people are unable to meet their basic daily needs.



The UN chief said that the eradication of poverty remains a "question of justice," adding that "eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, as embodied in Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, remains one of the greatest global challenges and a major priority for the United Nations."



For people experiencing poverty and destitution, countries need to tackle the power structures that prevent their inclusion in society, and to ensure that rapid technological development boosts poverty eradication efforts, he added.



Designated to promote awareness of the need to eradicate poverty and destitution in all countries, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty has been observed every year since 1993.

