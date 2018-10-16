UN chief stresses "fundamental right" to food ahead of World Food Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday reiterated the need to renew commitment to upholding people's "fundamental right" to food on the eve of the World Food Day.



"In our world of plenty, one person in nine does not have enough to eat. About 820 million people still suffer from hunger. Most of them are women," Guterres said in his message to the world day.



In addition, he noted some 155 million children are chronically malnourished and may endure the effects of stunting for their entire lives, and that hunger causes almost half of the infant deaths worldwide.



"This is intolerable... Let us commit to a world without hunger, a world in which every person has access to a healthy, nutritious diet," the UN chief stressed.



"Zero Hunger is about joining forces. Countries and companies, institutions and individuals: we must each do our part towards sustainable food systems," he urged.



World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.



Also on Monday, the Rome-based UN body launched its annual State of Food and Agriculture report, in line with the theme of the world day this year -- "Our actions are our future. A Zero Hunger world by 2030 is possible."

