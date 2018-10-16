Italy's deputy FM says upcoming meeting to support Libya's economic reforms

Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister, Emanuela Claudia Del Re, on Monday stressed importance of the upcoming Palermo meeting on Libya for economic reforms and development in Libya.



Del Re made her remarks during a meeting with Ahmad M'etig, deputy Libyan prime minister, in the Libyan capital Tripoli.



According to the information and communication office of the Libyan PM, the meeting discussed the Palermo meeting to be held in November on Libya to support stability and peace in Libya.



"Deputy PM Ahmad M'etig praised the role played by friendly and neighboring countries to support stability and security in Libya," the office said in a statement.



He also stressed the need for coordination on means of support, as well as mechanism of implementation, in accordance with the priorities of the government, mainly economy, security, and combating illegal immigration and terrorism.



Libya struggles to make a democratic transition amid political division and insecurity since the fall of former leader Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

