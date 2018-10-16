Lebanon, Mexico seek to boost private sector ties

Mohamad Choucair, head of the Beirut Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture said on Monday that the Lebanese private sector is looking forward to boosting economic ties with Mexico.



"There are multiple opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries and it is important to set a framework for communication between the private sectors of Lebanon and Mexico," Choucair said during his meeting with Mexican Ambassador to Lebanon Jose Ignacio Madrazo at the Chamber's headquarters in the capital Beirut.



According to a statement issued by the chamber, Choucair and Madrazo agreed on the necessity of improving the low-level trade between the two countries.



"We call upon Mexico to facilitate the export of high-quality Lebanese products to its market," said Choucair.



Meanwhile, Madrazo said his country aims at boosting ties with Lebanon which enjoys special geographic location.

