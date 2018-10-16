Xi urges deeper military-civilian integration

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for a stronger sense of mission for deeper military-civilian integration.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the second session of the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, which he also heads.



He asked for a stronger hold on the implementation of the integration, strengthened role of rule of law, deeper reform of system, and further coordinated innovation in science and technology.



The meeting deliberated and passed a guideline on strengthening the development of rule of law in integrated military and civilian development.



Wang Huning and Han Zheng, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development, also attended the meeting.



Attendees of the meeting stressed the implementation of the guideline, the improvement of the legal system and further legislation on military-civilian integration, in order to ensure the legislation covers all major areas.



The system and mechanism for the integration should be enhanced to make sure that issues are mulled over, decisions are made and tasks are handled within the ranges of law.



A fairer market environment must be built to push forward competitive procurement, to guide state-owned military industrial enterprises to open up in an orderly manner, and to increase the ratio of civilian and private enterprises that take part in such competition, it was agreed at the meeting.



Noting that building major strategic projects is an effective way to promote sci-tech innovation, attendees of the meeting called for making breakthroughs in key and core technologies.



Building projects should play a leading role in the process, while advantages and strength should be concentrated and coordinated to make breakthroughs as soon as possible, according to the meeting.



The participants also called for the strengthening of the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, giving full play to the political advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics capable of pooling all necessary resources to solve major problems, coordinating major relevant projects and plans, as well as mobilizing necessary human, financial and material resources.



Party committees and governments at all levels should take it as a major political responsibility to implement the military-civilian integration, be brave to reform and innovate and work hard to make new progress in deeper development of military-civilian integration, according to the meeting.

