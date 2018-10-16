China honors five outstanding workers

China introduced five outstanding workers at a press conference Monday as part of its efforts to promote hard work and craftsmanship in the country.
The five workers, with expertise in different fields, are just some of the people behind many of China's world-renowned manufacturing projects.
Hong Jiaguang is a technician with AECC Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine Co., Ltd. After more than five years of research and 1,500 tests, Hong and his team developed a precision grinding technique for aero-engine blades, which played a key role in China's development of aviation engines.
Gao Fenglin, a senior technician with a rocket manufacturer under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, spent more than 30 years researching and developing welding techniques for rocket engine nozzles.
Gao made major contributions to China's many key aviation projects such as the development of the Long March-5
carrier rocket.
Ning Yunzhan works for CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd, with expertise in grinding and assembling the bogies of China's high-speed trains. Thanks to his efforts, more than 1,000 high-speed trains were able to travel more than a billion kms in total.
For Pan Yuhua, a senior technician with China Electronics Technology Group, welding is like "embroidery." He can weld an electron plate as small as a coin over 1,000 times with an equal degree of precision, providing support for China satellite's research and development.
After graduating from a technical school, Tan Wenbo spent 26 years inventing oil-testing tools in Xinjiang
. The tools used in field operations have helped reduce oil-related risks.
Over the past few years, Tan received four national invention patents and trained a team of young technical professionals. His studio is now a national model for labor and innovation.
Authorities in China have highlighted the importance of skilled workers and craftsmanship for the country to realize quality development and build a strong manufacturing nation.