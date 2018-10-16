China's top legislature schedules bi-monthly session

China's top legislature will convene its bi-monthly session from Oct. 22 to 26, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons' meeting Monday.



Attendees of the meeting, which was chaired by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, suggested that legislators would deliberate a draft amendment to the Criminal Procedure Law and draft revisions to the Organic Law of the People's Courts and the Organic Law of the People's Procuratorates, according to the statement.



They will review a draft on international criminal judicial assistance, draft regulation on the rank of firefighters, draft revisions to the laws on rural land contracts, basic medical care and health promotion, as well as a bill on draft revisions to the civil servant law.



Other bills, including those to review the wildlife protection law, a draft amendment to corporation law, and a report on the NPC Standing Committee empowering the State Council to pilot a system on drug marketing in some regions, will be reviewed.



They will also review a bill on legal proceedings when handling patent-related cases, which was submitted by the Supreme People's Court.



Lawmakers will decide whether to ratify treaties of criminal judicial assistance and extradition between China and Grenada, which are submitted by the State Council.



Legislators will consider a number of reports, including those on state-owned assets in 2017, enforcement of the law on earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, as well as deputy qualifications and official appointments and dismissals, the statement said.



At Monday's meeting, Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, made a report on the agenda and schedule of the bi-monthly session.

