6.8-magnitude quake hits 162km E of Tadine, New Caledonia -- USGS

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted 162 km E of Tadine, New Caledonia at 010346 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 21.712 degrees south latitude and 169.446 degrees east longitude.