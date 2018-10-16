Chinese ambassador dismisses U.S. accusations against China as "groundless"

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/16 10:18:23





TRADE DISPUTES



Cui made the remarks in an interview with Fox News Sunday which was aired on Sunday.



Commenting on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's tough words on China, Cui said "all these accusations are groundless."



"One of the fundamental principles in China's foreign policy is non- interference in the internal affairs of other countries. And we have been consistent in this position. We have a very good track record," Cui said.



The ambassador noted that Chinese media were just learning from American media, buying commercial pages from newspapers to make their views known, or to cover what is happening here. "This is normal practice for all the media," he said.



Referring to the ongoing trade disputes between the two sides, Cui said China does not want to have any trade war with any other countries, including the United States.



"But if somebody started a trade war against us, we have to respond and defend our own interests," the Chinese envoy said. "So this is tariffs for tariffs. It's for nothing else," he said.



BILATERAL TIES



China and the United States, as the two largest economies in the world, have the responsibility to make sure that they have a positive and constructive relationship, said Cui.



"That will enhance people's confidence in the prospects of the global economy," he said.



Referring to accusations that China steals intellectual property and forces technology transfers from U.S. companies that invest in China to Chinese companies, Cui said those accusations about how China has developed are groundless and not fair to the Chinese people.



"It would be hard to imagine that one fifth of the global population could develop and prosper, not by relying mainly on their own efforts, but by stealing or forcing some transfer of technology from others. That's impossible," he said. "The Chinese people are as hard-working and diligent as anybody on earth."



When asked about the recent incident between Chinese and U.S. warships in the South China Sea, Cui said the incident took place in the South China Sea. "So its at China's doorstep."



"It's not Chinese warships that are going to the coast of -- of California or to the Gulf of Mexico. It's so close to the Chinese islands and to -- it's so close to the Chinese coast. So who is on the offensive? Who is on the defensive? This is very clear," Cui said.



Responding to the question on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, Cui said "this is a very good example of American intervention into Chinese internal affairs."



On the expected meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Buenos Aires at the



"There's a good mutual understanding and good working relationship between the two (leaders), I hope and I'm sure this will continue," the ambassador added.



KOREAN PENINSULA ISSUES



In the interview, Cui also reiterated China's stance on



"China and the United States, we do have a shared goal, which is denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. And we both want to have lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said.



"That's why we welcome and support the summit in Singapore" between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and "we very much look forward to their second meeting," Cui said.



"I think in order to achieve the goals, we have to have coordinated, phased and step-by-step approach," the ambassador noted.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has voiced China's position on issues of mutual concern with the United States, dismissing recent accusations against China as "groundless."TRADE DISPUTESCui made the remarks in an interview with Fox News Sunday which was aired on Sunday.Commenting on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's tough words on China, Cui said "all these accusations are groundless.""One of the fundamental principles in China's foreign policy is non- interference in the internal affairs of other countries. And we have been consistent in this position. We have a very good track record," Cui said.The ambassador noted that Chinese media were just learning from American media, buying commercial pages from newspapers to make their views known, or to cover what is happening here. "This is normal practice for all the media," he said.Referring to the ongoing trade disputes between the two sides, Cui said China does not want to have any trade war with any other countries, including the United States."But if somebody started a trade war against us, we have to respond and defend our own interests," the Chinese envoy said. "So this is tariffs for tariffs. It's for nothing else," he said.BILATERAL TIESChina and the United States, as the two largest economies in the world, have the responsibility to make sure that they have a positive and constructive relationship, said Cui."That will enhance people's confidence in the prospects of the global economy," he said.Referring to accusations that China steals intellectual property and forces technology transfers from U.S. companies that invest in China to Chinese companies, Cui said those accusations about how China has developed are groundless and not fair to the Chinese people."It would be hard to imagine that one fifth of the global population could develop and prosper, not by relying mainly on their own efforts, but by stealing or forcing some transfer of technology from others. That's impossible," he said. "The Chinese people are as hard-working and diligent as anybody on earth."When asked about the recent incident between Chinese and U.S. warships in the South China Sea, Cui said the incident took place in the South China Sea. "So its at China's doorstep.""It's not Chinese warships that are going to the coast of -- of California or to the Gulf of Mexico. It's so close to the Chinese islands and to -- it's so close to the Chinese coast. So who is on the offensive? Who is on the defensive? This is very clear," Cui said.Responding to the question on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, Cui said "this is a very good example of American intervention into Chinese internal affairs."On the expected meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Buenos Aires at the G20 Summit next month, Cui said it was so clear that such top-level communication plays a key and irreplaceable role in guiding the relationship forward."There's a good mutual understanding and good working relationship between the two (leaders), I hope and I'm sure this will continue," the ambassador added.KOREAN PENINSULA ISSUESIn the interview, Cui also reiterated China's stance on Korean Peninsula issues."China and the United States, we do have a shared goal, which is denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. And we both want to have lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said."That's why we welcome and support the summit in Singapore" between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and "we very much look forward to their second meeting," Cui said."I think in order to achieve the goals, we have to have coordinated, phased and step-by-step approach," the ambassador noted.