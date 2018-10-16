Putin orders signing strategic cooperation treaty with Egypt

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed an order on concluding a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt, according to Russia's official legal portal.



"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry ... on the signing of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the order reads.



"To consider it expedient to carry out the signing of the treaty ... at the highest level," it adds.



Putin is scheduled to meet his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi to "discuss key issues of further building up Russian-Egyptian interaction, as well as exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda," according to a Kremlin statement published Thursday.



Following the talks, a number of joint documents are expected to be signed, the statement said, with no details provided.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Putin and Sisi would hold informal talks at the dinner table on Tuesday.



Putin visited Cairo in December 2017 when he and Sisi witnessed the signing of the agreement to build Egypt's nuclear power station.

