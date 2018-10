Global Handwashing Day marked in Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepalese kids learn to wash their hands during an event to mark Global Handwashing Day at Bansighat, a slum area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A Nepalese kid learns to wash his hands during an event to mark Global Handwashing Day at Bansighat, a slum area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)





