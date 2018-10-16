Life of people from landslide-hit area at temporary settlement

People from landslide-hit area herd the cattle at a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)



People from landslide-hit area cook at a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A staff member feeds a kid at a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

People from landslide-hit area are seen at a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A pupil (L) from landslide-hit area is having dinner at a temporary settlement in Bolo Township of Jomda County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. A landslide that caused the formation of a barrier lake near a section of the Jinsha River, struck Bolo Township on Oct. 11, with several bridges, fields and villages affected. Local residents have been relocated, with no reports of any casualties. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)