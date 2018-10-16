Clash between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers outbreak near West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 15, 2018. Dozens of Palestinian students and their families including officials, headed to al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school in the north of the West Bank Monday morning in defiance of an Israeli army order to close the school. While Israeli soldiers closed the roads leading to the school to prevent the students from reaching it and fired tear gas canisters at the protesters. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Israeli soldiers stand in front of the gate of a Palestinian school after they close it, near Nablus in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 15, 2018. Dozens of Palestinian students and their families including officials, headed to al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school in the north of the West Bank Monday morning in defiance of an Israeli army order to close the school. While Israeli soldiers closed the roads leading to the school to prevent the students from reaching it and fired tear gas canisters at the protesters. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Israeli soldiers stand in front of the gate of a Palestinian school after they close it, near Nablus in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 15, 2018. Dozens of Palestinian students and their families including officials, headed to al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school in the north of the West Bank Monday morning in defiance of an Israeli army order to close the school. While Israeli soldiers closed the roads leading to the school to prevent the students from reaching it and fired tear gas canisters at the protesters. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 15, 2018. Dozens of Palestinian students and their families including officials, headed to al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school in the north of the West Bank Monday morning in defiance of an Israeli army order to close the school. While Israeli soldiers closed the roads leading to the school to prevent the students from reaching it and fired tear gas canisters at the protesters. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

Palestinians journalists try to carry a wounded colleague, who was hit with a tear gas canister, during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near the West Bank city of Nablus, on Oct. 15, 2018. Dozens of Palestinian students and their families including officials, headed to al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school in the north of the West Bank Monday morning in defiance of an Israeli army order to close the school. While Israeli soldiers closed the roads leading to the school to prevent the students from reaching it and fired tear gas canisters at the protesters. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)