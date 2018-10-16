"Velebit 18-Joint Force" military exercise held in Croatia

Military vehicles take part in the "Velebit 18-Joint Force" military exercise in a training area near Slunj, Croatia, on Oct. 15, 2018. The biggest-ever military exercise in Croatia's history ended on Monday. The exercise "Velebit 18-Joint Force" started on Saturday and lasted without a break for 72 hours. It took place at 11 locations throughout Croatia, involving 5,500 soldiers and reservists of all army units. (Xinhua/Goran Stanzl)

Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic (front) inspects soldiers during the "Velebit 18-Joint Force" military exercise in a training area near Slunj, Croatia, on Oct. 15, 2018.

A military vehicle launches a rocket during the "Velebit 18-Joint Force" military exercise in a training area near Slunj, Croatia, on Oct. 15, 2018.

Military vehicles take part in the "Velebit 18-Joint Force" military exercise in a training area near Slunj, Croatia, on Oct. 15, 2018.