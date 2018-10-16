Seniors celebrate Chongyang Festival, poverty alleviation success in village of China's Shanxi

Seniors attends a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018. About 164 people, out of the total number of over 400 residents in the Village, used to live under poverty line due to lack of natural resources. Most young people decided to leave the village. Since 2017, pig farms, vegetable greenhouses and photovoltaic power stations have been established in Shuichi Village to promote accurate poverty alleviation. Over the year the village was lifted out of poverty, with an average annual personal income of 4,000 yuan (578 US dollars). Villagers decided to take a group picture of seniors in the village to mark this unique moment of poverty alleviation on the Chongyang Festival. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018 shows the vegetable greenhouse in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2018 shows villagers packing chilies in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

People work at the construction site of a daycare center for seniors in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.

A villager feeds pigs at a pig farm in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.

A cook prepares meals for seniors to celebrate the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Seniors attends a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018 shows the photovoltaic power station in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows seniors attending a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

A child takes photos of seniors in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Seniors pose for a group photo in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Villagers pack chilies in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2018.

Cooks prepare meals for seniors to celebrate the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018 shows vegetable greenhouses in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows seniors attending a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Villagers work in a vegetable greenhouse in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018 shows the Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

A man works at the construction site of a daycare center for seniors in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2018.

Villagers pack chilies in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2018.

A photographer takes group photos of seniors in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Seniors attends a banquet celebrating the Chongyang Festival, a day to pay respect to seniors, in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Villagers work in a vegetable greenhouse in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.

A photographer takes group photos of seniors in Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows the Shuichi Village of Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province.