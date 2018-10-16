7 police officers killed in N. Afghan clashes

At least seven Afghan police officers were killed following clashes with Taliban militants in northern province of Samangan overnight, local police said Tuesday.



"Deputy provincial police Chief Khawani Tahari and six police officers were killed following a Taliban ambush attack in Dara-i-Suf Payyan district Monday night," provincial police spokesman Munir Rahimi told Xinhua.



The police unit was travelling to provincial capital Aybak city after inspecting security checkpoints in Dara-i-Suf Payyan but the clashes took place after the unit came in contact with the militants in Zarakai locality of the district, the spokesman said, adding that three policemen were also injured in the gunfight.



More than 30 Taliban militants were also killed and injured after the fighting, he added.



The violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by militants when the country is preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20.



During the upcoming polls, more than 54,000 Afghan army soldiers and police personnel would be deployed to provide security for 5,100 polling centers across the country.

