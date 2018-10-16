China's CPI rises to seven-month high in September

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, the highest growth in seven months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.



The country's CPI rose 2.3 percent year-on- year in August, according to NBS data.



Experts said the rise was mostly driven by a continued climb in food prices.



"The typhoon weather in certain domestic areas since the beginning of September, as well as the approach of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, have driven up the food prices, including the prices of vegetables, fruit, eggs and meat," Liu Xuezhi, a senior macroeconomics expert at the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The prices of fresh vegetables rose by 9.8 percent on a monthly basis in September, while eggs rose by 2.2 percent and the prices of fresh fruit rose by 6.4 percent on a monthly basis, the NBS data showed.



For three consecutive months, China's CPI yearly growth has been higher than 2 percent, a situation which has triggered some market concerns that China's CPI rises too fast.



"I think it's a normal situation. The prices of vegetables and fruits fluctuate strongly, and their prices are expected to stabilize after the autumn season. The pork price might rise in the future, but won't significantly push up the commodity prices," Liu said.





