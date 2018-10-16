Myanmar trilateral talks work on ways to attain principles in future peace conference

The first day of the peace talks between the Myanmar government, the army and the 10 nationwide ceasefire accord (NCA)-signatory ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) worked on ways to attain basic principles in future 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference.



The forthcoming 4th session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference is set to be held later this year and the next two similar sessions to be held next year.



The trilateral peace talks kicked off in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday.



According to the meeting sources, Monday's discussions covered making the current dialogue simple and easy and a model to be followed after reaching agreements between leaders at political dialogue as well as seeking cooperation in inclusiveness of all EAOs who have not yet signed the NCA.



At the opening of the trilateral peace talks, Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also chairperson of the National Reconciliation and Peace Center, called for joint efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges in implementing the NCA between the government and the NCA-signatory EAOs through discussion and negotiation.



Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing and Chairman of the Kayin National Union (KNU) Saw Mutu Sae Poe also attended the event.



The four-day talks, marking the third anniversary of the signing of NCA, is aimed at overcoming bottlenecks occurring at various levels of political discussions.



The event also came three months after the third session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in July.

