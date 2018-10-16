PNG to suspend visas on arrival during APEC

Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) have announced on Tuesday the country will suspend on-arrival-visas for travellers during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting.



Spanning the entire month from Oct. 30 to Dec. 1, the sudden decision was made in order to "enhance border security," during the important global summit.



"During APEC, we must ensure that all ICA resources are available to process APEC delegates and maintain the highest levels of security," PNG's chief migration officer Solomon Kantha said.



While the move has come as a shock to the South Pacific nation's tourism industry, Kantha said "travellers can still apply and obtain a visa through PNG embassies and missions abroad prior to travelling to the country."



"This will not affect existing reciprocal visa arrangements including organized tourist tour arrangements as travellers are checked and processed in advance," he added.



The APEC Leaders Meeting is set to go ahead on Nov. 17 and 18 in the capital city, Port Moresby.

