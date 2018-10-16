Stephen Hawking's final book launched in London, Britain

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2018 shows a still of a video describing Stephen Hawking's final theory on Supertranslations playing on screen at the global launch of "Brief Answers to the Big Questions", the final book by Stephen Hawking at the Science Museum in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2018 shows a copy of "Brief Answers to the Big Questions", the final book by Stephen Hawking, with a projected image of Stephen Hawking behind, at the book's global launch at the Science Museum in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

Timothy Hawking (L) and Lucy Hawking, Stephen Hawking's son and daughter, attend the global launch of "Brief Answers to the Big Questions", the final book by Stephen Hawking at the Science Museum in London, Britain, on October 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

Stephen Hawking's academic colleague, Professor Malcolm Perry, University of Cambridge, speaks at the global launch of "Brief Answers to the Big Questions", the final book by Stephen Hawking at the Science Museum in London, Britain, on October 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

