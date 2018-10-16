Chinese scientists develop nanogenerator to power wearable electronics

Chinese scientists have developed a new nanogenerator that can harvest energy from human motions to continuously power wearable electronic devices, according to the China Science Daily on Tuesday.



Wearable electronic devices often require frequent charging or replacement of batteries. How to provide environmentally friendly and sustainable electrical energy to these wearable electronic devices has become an urgent problem needing to be solved. At the same time, the flexibility, comfort and washability of wearable power supply devices are also particularly important.



Scientists at Zhengzhou University have developed a washable and wearable nanogenerator based on hydrophobic nanofiber. It has a woven structure and can be attached to clothes to convert the mechanical energy generated by human activities into electrical energy.



This washable nanogenerator with its woven structure has provided new opportunities for the development of self-powered wearable electronics.



The research was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

