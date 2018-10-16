Pompeo arrives Riyadh over Saudi journalist disappearance

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Tuesday to hold talks with Saudi officials over the missing journalist, Al Arabiya local news reported.



According to the U.S. State Department, Pompeo would travel to Turkey after his current visit to Saudi.



Pompeo is expected to discuss the case of the Saudi national journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey.



His disappearance attracted negative criticism against Saudi with claims that he might be killed or arrested, which was denied by the kingdom as "baseless."

