View of the construction site of the Quanzhou Bay Cross-sea Bridge in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province. The bridge, with a total length of 20.3 kilometers, is an integral part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen railway. With an estimated investment of 49.9 billion yuan ($7.2 billion), the railway is scheduled for completion in 2022. It will be the first cross-sea railway in China. Photo: VCG