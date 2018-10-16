Not my kind of cult

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

A smoke machine, techno music hammering from loudspeakers, bodies rhythmically moving back and forth in the direction of the live DJ on stage. It could be a nightclub... except it's an indoor cycling class.Every gym in Beijing is now offering this fitness fad. When my colleagues and I got in touch with two famous studios in the Sanlitun and CBD area to see if we could do some interviews, we were rejected by both."We don't allow filming during classes because of our trade secret," the PR person argued. But she was quick to ask how many times we would mention their brand in our report and if they could send us their marketing material. At this point, we decided to drop the story.I still wanted to check it out for myself. If the studio was so eager to protect their "trade secret," it must be as good as gold! To register, I had to download their app. The 45-minute session costs 100 yuan ($15) for a trial lesson. After that, they charge 258 yuan per class.I arrived five minutes early, but the arrogant millennial girl at the desk with silver dyed hair wouldn't let me in. "You need to be here 30 minutes in advance for your first class! Come back tomorrow!" she scolded me.I insisted, so she let me change, gave me special bike shoes, and took me to the studio, where everyone was already on their bikes, glaring at me. When I looked at all their slim, well-trained bodies, I suddenly became very self-conscious. But the worst was yet to come.The instructor was already yelling at everyone from stage. To highlight his god-like presence, there were artificial candles arranged in a half-circle in front of him. The room was pitch black except for the candles and a rainbow LED screen on the ceiling.In front of me, two enormous loudspeakers blasted "Numb" by Linkin Park mixed with the instructor's motivational shouting. Most of our cycling was done while standing up on the pedals, doing simultaneous push-ups and other balancing acts.After class, my body was completely destroyed. The others looked fine; no sweat. I closed my eyes and tried to ignore the tinnitus that was forming in my right ear from all the loud music and shouting. When I opened my eyes again, the instructor's mouth, distorted to a worn-out smile, was right in front of mine.He wanted me to high-five him. I was petrified of him. My heart still pounding, I asked myself what kind of people actually enjoyed spinning. My version of winding down after a tough day at work involves reading a novel in a bubble bath, not worshiping a cocky guy in biker shorts yelling at me."Your first time, huh?" another man asked me while waiting for the elevator. He was bald and stocky and did not hesitate to tell me that the holding company he worked for had just spent 3.5 billion dollars to buy a majority stake in a company from my home country.I simply nodded, too flabbergasted to show that I was not impressed. "See you next time!" he said. Not in your wildest dreams, I thought to myself as I exited the cult-like gym, never to return.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.