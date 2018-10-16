South Pacific island nation delivers goods for forthcoming China International Import Expo

At 10:15 am Tuesday, a truck pulling two shipping containers entered No.518 Gongxiang Road in Baoshan district of Shanghai. A batch of imported goods including fruit wine and mineral water from Vanuatu, a small Pacific island country from the South Pacific Ocean, entered the warehouse. The goods will be exhibited at the upcoming first China International Import Expo (CIIE).Customs officials and employees from COSCO SHI PPI NG cleared the goods on site. After carefully checking the imported cargo, customs officers sealed the containers back up with tape.The batch of goods were then stored in a warehouse specially used for CIIE. The Global Times reporters noticed that labels on the containers identified which exhibition hall they will later be displayed at.COSCO SHIPPING was nominated as the recommended global transport service provider for the first CIIE. A customs official at the site said that the customs department in Shanghai made CIIE their priority and made the clearance process more efficient in order to make sure all goods exhibited at the upcoming CIIE arrive on time.By October 12, the logistics service team of COSCO SHIPPING had provided shipping services for 95 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, according to the company.CIIE, the first of its kind to be held in Shanghai, will take place on November 5 to 10. So far more than 2,800 companies from over 130 countries and regions have confirmed their participation at the upcoming event.From November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, November 3 (a Saturday) and 11 (a Sunday) will be adjusted to official workdays in the city, with November 5 and 6 adjusted to off days, according to Shanghai Fabu.Authorities and public institutions in Shanghai including schools are required to follow this arrangement during CIIE, except for expo supporting departments and city management. Stock exchanges will not follow the new work days. Private enterprises are entitled to make their own arrangements.

A worker guides a truck loaded with imported cargo. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker unloads containers from a truck. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker moves cargo out of a shipping container using a fork lift. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A customs official scans the QR code of a shipping container before opening. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker opens up a shipping container at a Shanghai warehouse on Tuesday morning. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Shanghai customs officials and COSCO SHIPPING employees check cargo on site. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A bottle of fruit wine imported from Vanuatu Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A worker moves checked cargo into the CIIE warehouse. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





List of containers shipped by COSCO SHIPPING Photo: Yang Hui/GT



