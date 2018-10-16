Chinese automaker Geely turns out first assembled car in Tunisia

In an industrial park in Sousse province in eastern Tunisia, a car with the logo of Chinese automaker Geely drove slowly off the production line on Friday, becoming the first assembled passenger car in Tunisia.



"The first assembled car in Tunisia was a Chinese brand, an exemplary cooperation between Tunisian and Chinese companies," Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin said at the ceremony.



Under a deal between Geely and Tunisian Zouari group, 2,000 Geely GC6 cars will be assembled within one year, and a modern automobile production base, integrating localized production of auto parts, assembly lines and logistics, will also be established in Tunisia in five years.



Wang pointed out that China-made automobiles have improved their international status, while Tunisia has achieved industrial diversification.



The successful operation in Tunisia reflects the vitality of bilateral cooperation in economic and commercial areas.



Hafedh Zouari, president of Tunisian Zouari group, said the idea of forming a partnership with China's manufacturing industry dated back more than 20 years.



"With the fast development of China's automobile industry in recent years, the desire to cooperate with China in producing cars has become stronger and stronger," said Zouari.



"This cooperation will allow us to improve the skills of the competitive Tunisian workforce and create an automobile industry with independent production capacity," he added.





