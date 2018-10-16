Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"There is no need to worry. Residents can apply for an e-bike license before April 30, 2019."So said a staff member of the non-motor vehicle registration office in Zhaoyudeng Lu, Xicheng district. From November 1, Beijing municipal regulations on non-motor vehicles will go into effect. According to the new regulations, all electric bicycles in Beijing must have a license plate. Residents with an identification card, invoice for the bicycle and quality assurance certificate can apply for the license plate at their local non-motor vehicle registration office starting today through April 30, 2019. (Source: Beijing Daily and Beijing Morning Post)