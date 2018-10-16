Beijing Film Academy holds 40-year reunion for class of 1978

One of China's most famous film schools, the Beijing Film Academy, welcomed more than 100 of its celebrity graduates who began their studies at the school 40 years ago to an alumni event held on Monday.



The first group of students to study at the academy after the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), the school's class of 1978 gave birth to some of China's most celebrated directors such as Zhang Yimou, Chen Kaige, Gu Changwei and Tian Zhuangzhuang.



Their classmates also include famous TV and films stars such as Zhang Fengyi and Zhang Tielin, who, along with Chen Kaige, attended the Monday event.



"Even though we are just a group of people fascinated by the arts... this group still managed to create extraordinary achievements in Chinese art history over the past 40 years," Chen said at the event.



As this year also marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, the event also took time out to commemorate the country's accomplishments over the past four decades.



Activities at the event included the launch ceremony for the school's film education museum, a visit to an exhibition of the school's Youth Film Studio's productions since 1978 and the establishment of a film education foundation named after the late Chinese director and class of 1978 alumnus He Qun.



