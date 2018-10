China's first National Folk Performance Season will be held in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, from October 24 to November 2, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Tuesday.According to Ming Wenjun, deputy director-general of the ministry's Art Department, the 10 folk troupes participating in the season were selected from among 47 candidate troupes.The season will kick off with Xuanzang's Pilgrimage by the China National Traditional Orchestra.