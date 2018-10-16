Pianist Rudolf Buchbinder brings Beethoven concerts to BMF

Rudolf Buchbinder Photo: Courtesy of BMF

Famous Austrian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder is scheduled to perform the complete piano concertos of Ludwig van Beethoven on Wednesday and Thursday during the ongoing Beijing Music Festival.He will perform with the China Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Yang Yang for Beethoven's Crowning Concerto Glory and Concerto Magic.According to the maestro, the program list will include the refined musical dialogues of Beethoven's first through fourth piano concertos.This marks the first time since 2001 that such a large number of musical works have been performed for the Beijing Music Festival.In order to allow more classic music followers to appreciate the two concerts at the capital's Poly Theatre, the festival will live stream the two performances through Chinese streaming platforms, including Tencent Video and Kuke Music.