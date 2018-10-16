Shanghai improves green appearances for CIIE

Three large-scale flowerbeds have been set up in the city to create a colorful atmosphere as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) approaches, Knews reported Tuesday.



These flowerbeds are located at Waibaidu Bridge and People's Square in Huangpu district as well as Lujiazui of Pudong New Area. Green areas around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where CIIE will be held, have also received upgrades and improvements.



Thus far, a total of 2.18 million square meters of green area have been upgraded around the venue. Newly constructed green areas account for 295,000 square meters.



Other districts in Shanghai are also preparing flower landscapes in district centers, business parks, tourist attractions and major roads. According to statistics, 219,000 square meters of flower terraces have been arranged throughout the city.

