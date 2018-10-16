Largest expo exhibit arrives in metropolis

A 200-ton milling machine from a German company, the biggest exhibit for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), arrived at a hall of the National Exhibition Convention Center (Shanghai) on Monday, according to the official WeChat account of CIIE.



The machine, with its main parts stored in 26 wooden boxes, was transported to the venue via 12 large logistic trucks from Yangshan port. A team of Chinese and foreign workers unpacked the boxes.



After eight days of cleaning and assembling, the machine will be moved to another hall for installing and debugging. According to a representative, the machine will cover an area of 200 square meters.



It is a large-scale industrial equipment used for manufacturing and can be utilized in many sectors including automotive, aerospace and railway. It arrived by sea in Shanghai on October 9 and is the first official exhibit of the CIIE exhibition area.

