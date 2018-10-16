‘Coopetition’ the theme of Beijing’s 7th McDonnell Academy International Symposium

Participants discuss possible solutions to global challenges at the symposium. Photo: Courtesy of Washington University in St. Louis

The 7th McDonnell Academy International Symposium kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, gathering world scholars from 35 research universities. Co-hosted by Washington University in St. Louis and Tsinghua University, the three-day symposium included a number of speeches. The meetings and forums at the Symposium focused on global challenges such as health and aging, energy and environment, and also agriculture, food and water.To share the latest research achievements and discuss possible solutions to global challenges among partner universities, McDonnell Academy International Symposium is held every two years. John P. Holdren, who served as the senior adviser to former US president Barack Obama on science and technology issues, gave a keynote speech for this year's symposium along with graduates from around the globe who gave "three-minute" short speeches.While the Trump administration is planning to tighten the immigrant policy and limit the number of visas issued to Chinese students, Kirk Dirks, vice chancellor for international affairs of Washington University in St. Louis, said that they will continue on their original path of consideration of deducing visas to Chinese students."Part of the reason why we are in the McDonnell Academy is really to recruit students from across the world, including China. We have a very long policy and very long tradition of open inclusion when trying to recruit the very best students no matter where they come from. We, Washington University, will continue to do our best to recruit students from different countries. We cannot control the political winds but we work within whatever that policy is to continue our efforts to recruit," Dirks said.Mark Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, said they have been partnering with Tsinghua University since the founding of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy in 2005. "Collaborations of this kind will help ease tensions between China and the US," he said."I don't think by working in outstanding academic research that the Chinese policy or the US policy should bring us into conflict. I think we can work collaboratively," said Wrighton. He brought up the coined term "coopetition," which he believes should be the future trend among different countries and regions.