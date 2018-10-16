CAAM to not propose car tax cut: report

Given that the output and sale of vehicles in the Chinese market decreased 11.71 percent and 11.5 percent year-on-year, respectively, in the Chinese market in September, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said it will not propose the government cut purchase tax, media reports said on Tuesday.



According to latest data released by the CAAM, the growth rate of passenger cars sales in the Chinese market was 0.64 percent in September. And from January to September, the growth rate of production and sales in the sector rose 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent year-on-year, respectively.



"The decrease in sales in September is beyond expectation, and we have underestimated the hit to the consumption end from various market factors, which brought some impact to the car market," finance.sina.com reported, citing Xu Haidong, assistant to the Secretary-General of the CAAM. It is largely possible that the industry will see negative growth this year, Xu said.



Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general at the CAAM, noted that the association will not put up proposition to reduce purchase tax.





