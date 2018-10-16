EU supervises Chinese firm

European authorities are placing Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co under higher supervision, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday, in the latest crackdown on the Chinese firm after a probable carcinogen was found in its blood pressure drug Valsartan.



EU authorities will now supervise the manufacturing of other active substances produced by Zhejiang Huahai more closely, the regulator said on Monday.



They said earlier they had found that Huahai did not comply with good manufacturing practices.